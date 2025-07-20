Letter: Foreseeing very serious e-bike crashes

Bike riding was once a great exercise outlet, and it still is but I’ve noticed it’s being overtaken by electric bikes. These bikes are becoming more popular, and they’re becoming more noticeable or should I say unnoticeable as they fly through intersections and around corners at high speeds. I foresee some very serious accidents coming our way if something isn’t done. I’m not trying to shut these bikes down. I’m just suggesting we might want some rules in place before it’s too late. Follow the motto “drive safe and see motorcycles and now electric bikes.”

John Mayhall

Cary