Letter: Can’t wait for Crystal Lake fitness center purchase

I am looking forward to the Crystal Lake Park District purchasing Centegra fitness center.

Why has it taken so long? I am currently going to the Dundee Park District fitness center, and my daughter and husband go to the Northwestern Huntley facility. We look forward to returning to Crystal Lake: great pools for those with special needs, terrific swimming lanes for individuals, as well as lanes for high school swim teams. I am especially interested in the track (not available in any fitness center in Crystal Lake). I know others who look forward to a reopening of this excellent facility. I can hardly wait.

Hurrah!

MJ Towne

Crystal Lake