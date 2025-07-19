Letter: ComED and 90 homes in Marengo

ComEd and 90 homes in Marengo. Yes, if you live in Marengo and you are part of the 90 homes electrical grid that keeps taking a beating, you know we are left for days without power due to tree branch impact on the power lines. The ice storm three years ago, we were down for three days and every year tree damage takes us down for long period of time. Most recently, it was only seven hours.

ComEd for once did a better recovery job than the past. But most have learned to get a back-up generator for your furnace and kitchen refrigerator. We residents wish we had buried power lines, but we don’t and every storm we expect the worst. We as residents need to manage suspect trees on our property and have them removed as you don’t want to be that house that took down the 90 homes this time.

ComEd and residents both need to do better protecting our power. But for sure protect yourself with a generator that supports manual switch for your kitchen and heating system.

Lawrence Creamer

Marengo