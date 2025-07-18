Dog shot in Wonder Lake after fight between dogs

A dog was reportedly shot Friday morning following a dog-on-dog attack near Wonder Lake, according to Wonder Lake Fire District Chief Mike Weber.

The fire department was called at about 10:50 a.m. to Balsam Drive for a reported dog attacking another dog, Weber said. One of the dogs was shot in the incident and apparently survived and was taken to surgery, Weber said.

He did not have details on the attack of the dogs and owners involved. Three people at the scene were evaluated and refused further medical help, Weber said.

The incident occurred in an unincorporated area outside Wonder Lake and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office was also called to the scene.

