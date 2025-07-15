From McHenry County Mental Health Board: Resources for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities

In McHenry County there are many supportive and caring resources for individuals and their families who experience Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities (IDD). There are almost 32,000 children and adults with IDD who receive support from the Illinois Department of Human Services/Division of Developmental Disabilities (IDHS/DDD).

According to Service, Inc., the local Independent Service Coordinator in McHenry County, there are more than 682 individuals who await services to be approved by IDHS/DDD. There are 481 individuals with IDD who have the waiver and are funded. There may be more individuals in the county who are not connected to resources.

These individuals and their families may benefit from some or all the supportive resources funded in part by the McHenry County Mental Health Board (MCMHB).

The MCMHB funds several IDD programs in our community which offer assessment, education, recreation, advocacy, counseling, residential support and respite.

Options and Advocacy (O&A) is a resource for families who are having difficulty accessing services and those who are on the list with IDHS/IDD awaiting services to be approved. O&A offers several programs to empower families and individuals through advocacy and education while creating a more inclusive community.

Child & Family Connections is an O&A program to support families concerned about the development of a child under the age of 3 years. Helping Us Grow or HUG is a free home visiting program that serves expecting parents and families with children up to age 3 who live within McHenry County. HUG provides personalized parenting and family support that is tailored to each family’s unique needs. Also available from O&A is the Autism Resource Center which provides support to people on the autism spectrum and their families, and Neuro Inclusive Counseling which is therapeutic support for individuals who identify as neurodiverse and are navigating mental health concerns. Individual, family, and group therapy are available at O&A.

The MCMHB funds the O&A Autism Resource Center, including a bilingual (Spanish) navigator.

Clearbrook supports more than 8,000 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, as well as their families, in 15 counties in Illinois. Within McHenry County, Clearbrook supports more than 39 communities within 8 locations. In 2015, Clearbrook opened an office in Crystal Lake to better serve McHenry County. Mental Health funds support the community day services programs for Clearbrook West.

Pioneer Center provides MCMHB-funded programs for residential and group home support, day programs, employment services, case management, family respite services and coordination of care.

Pioneer Center was established in McHenry County in 1958. The services of Pioneer Center have evolved over the decades, but the focus has always been on building dignified lives of well-being, independence and inclusion. The Pioneer Center helps improve the lives of individuals challenged by developmental disabilities, behavioral health issues and homelessness.

Ascension Crystal Lake, through MCMHB funding, provides services to individuals with autism. Ascension is part of a multi-state hospital and health care system.

The MCMHB also supports the Northern Illinois Special Recreation Association (NISRA), which provides year-round special recreation programs so that people with disabilities may participate actively in their community in the least restrictive setting. NISRA’s mission is to enrich the lives of people with disabilities through meaningful recreation experiences. MCMHB also supports access to the NISRA Day Treatment, Respite Services and Leisure Education Adventure Program (LEAP)

Our county offers and supports many of the mental health resources that can be found on our website: MC708.org or on the MCHELP app which can be downloaded for free to your smartphone. MCHELP also provides 24/7 access to mental health professionals via voice or text for everyday issues and concerns. If you or someone you know is in crisis, dial 988 for the national Suicide Prevention Crisis Lifeline.s

Remember, you are not alone!