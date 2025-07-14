Man charged after drugs, stolen license plates found in Wonder Lake pleads guilty to meth charge

A man who resided in a Wonder Lake home where police found illicit drugs and stolen license plates were found in 2023 pleaded guilty Monday to possessing methamphetamine, court records show.

Kameryn M. Emmanuel, 35, of Dolton and formerly of Chicago, pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 1 felony, according to court records. He was sentenced to five years in prison, an order signed by Judge Tiffany Davis in McHenry County court said.

Emmanuel is required to serve half his prison time followed by one year of mandatory supervised release. He will receive credit for 232 days in the county jail, the order said.

An additional, more serious charge of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class X felony, was dismissed. Possession of cocaine and marijuana with the intent to deliver, simple possession of two clonazepam pills and drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a stolen license plate were also dismissed, the order said.