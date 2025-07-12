Tollway bridges over I-90 in McHenry County area to close for construction

Daily lane closures for construction are scheduled to begin this month on McHenry County bridges over the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway.

Crossroad bridges on Anthony Road, Harmony-Riley Road, County Line Road and Powers Road will have temporary closures for about two weeks in each location, according to an Illinois Tollway news release. Crews will be working on pavement, structural and bridge joint repairs and deck sealing.

Starting this week, Anthony Road and Harmony-Riley Road over Interstate 90 will be reduced to a single lane from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Closures are scheduled to last one week on Anthony Road and two weeks on Harmony-Riley Road. Flaggers will be on-site to direct traffic, according to the release.

Later this month, more closures are scheduled on County Line and Powers roads over I-90 for an estimated two weeks. Shoulders on I-90 also will be closed to accommodate the work on the bridges.

Construction signage will be placed in advanced to notify drivers, and all work is weather-dependent. Closures are being coordinated with agencies including McHenry County, Riley Township and Spring Township in Boone County, as well as local fire and police departments.

More pavement and bridges repairs are scheduled later this year between East Riverside Boulevard and Randall Road. Local crossroad bridge detours on Belvidere Road, Harlem Road, Spring Creek Road and Rote Road over I-90 also are expected. Those improvements include bridge deck and beam repairs, paving and concrete sealing and drainage system repairs, according to the release.

Up-to-date information will be posted on the Tollway website at Agency.illinoistollway.com/media-center/construction-alerts.

The construction is part of the Tollway’s 16-year, $15 billion capital program called Move Illinois: The Illinois Tollway Driving the Future.

During construction season, the Illinois Tollway reminds drivers that the “Move Over Law” requires drivers to change lanes or to slow down when passing any vehicle with hazard lights on the side of the road.

The minimum penalty for speeding in a work zone is $250 with up to a $25,000 fine and a 14-year jail sentence for hitting a construction worker. Penalties for failure to slow down or move over for a vehicle on the shoulder with flashing lights includes up to a $10,000 fine, a two-year suspension of driving privileges and jail time in extreme cases.