Letter: ‘No Kings Day’ is really Left’s ‘Defense of Radical Agenda Day’

Hatred for President Donald Trump led to national protests, including in McHenry, called “No Kings Day” and financially supported by the Democrat Party and “acceptable billionaire” Christy Walton, heiress to the fortune of Walmart founder Sam Walton. In McHenry, participants lined Route 31 at the intersection of McCullom Lake Road.

Absurdly, the attacks on Trump have morphed from fascist, to Nazi, to Hitler and now, to king, none of which have any merit.

As Trump explained Friday, “I don’t feel like a king. I have to go through hell to get stuff approved.”

Consider the interference of judges who have brought his administration into court to defend virtually any of Trump’s initiatives. Or, as Trump explained, how he has to convince Congress to approve his “Big Beautiful Bill.”

A king would rule by edict. Judges wouldn’t dare to interfere.

What the Left really means is that Trump can’t do anything unless it fits the Left’s agenda. That includes deporting illegal immigrants, no matter how violent, who came in through Biden’s open border.

That’s what “No Kings Day” was really about – stopping the Trump agenda. Unfortunately, the majority of American voters agree with Trump’s policies, including the deportation of illegals immigrants, particularly the more violent among them. Only a radical who claims Trump is a “king” would disagree.

Richard Rostron

Woodstock