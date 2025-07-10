Lake in the Hills Ribfest evacuated; flood watch issued for Crystal Lake area

FILE - BBQ ribs are shown as a previous Lake in the Hills Rotary Rockin' Ribfest. The festival was evacuated Thursday evening due to stormy weather. (Ryan Rayburn/Ryan Rayburn / for the Daily Her)

Ribfest in Lake in the Hills has been evacuated Thursday evening and has been canceled for the night, according to an alert from the Lake in the Hills Police Department.

The department sent out an alert at 5:12 p.m. Thursday telling attendees to evacuate immediately due to lighting and “severe weather conditions.”

People should go to their vehicles or homes, according to the alert.

Thursday was the first night of the festival at 5200 Miller Road, which is expected to run through Sunday. The festival was supposed to run 4:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday and is expected to run 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

There will be ribs from around the country and a rib judging contest is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. Sunday.

Thursday is also the first day of McHenry’s Fiesta Days festival, which as of about 5:30 p.m. Thursday was still on for the night, according to a McHenry Area Chamber of Commerce official.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Crystal Lake until 6:45 p.m. Thursday, with a flood watch until 1:45 a.m. Friday.