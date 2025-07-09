‘Nothing like it’: MCYSA tourney brings one-of-a-kind experience to Crystal Lake

Team Japan and Team Fresno communicate with a translator app on their cell phones at the 2022 McHenry County Youth Sports Association's Summer International Championships at Lippold Park in Crystal Lake. The youth baseball tournament returns Friday for its 32nd year. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local )

All of the volunteers, families and long hours that go into coordinating about 100 teams coming together to play at the McHenry County Youth Sports Association’s Summer International Championships each year is no small feat.

And every year, it’s pretty evident how much it all is appreciated.

Youth baseball players and coaches from across the country and world can’t wait to arrive and hate to leave.

“The team from Brazil, they’re always grateful for everything we do,” MCYSA Board President John Streit said ahead of this year’s tourney, in its 32nd year. “We always get nice letters from them after they’ve gone home, just thanking us for everything and giving their kids the opportunity to experience life in America.

“Brazil, all of their players are homestayed. The morning they leave, there’s not a dry eye in the place when they board that bus.”

Streit has been the MCYSA board president since 2012. The impact the event has on kids is not lost on him.

“They may not remember a month from now what their record was in pool play, but they’ll remember the friends that they made back here,” he said.

Starting Friday, the MCYSA tournament makes its return to Crystal Lake and surrounding communities for the first of two sessions. The popular youth baseball tourney that attracts teams from across the country and world is a crowd pleaser.

And that wouldn’t be possible without all of the event’s dedicated volunteers.

In addition to 40 local families hosting international players this year, Streit estimates there about 50 volunteers who help the tournament run smoothly.

The main slate of games is played at Mickey Sund Baseball Complex at Lippold Park, but there are games that take place all over Crystal Lake, Woodstock, McHenry and surrounding sites.

“Whether it’s being a site director at one of the remote sites like a Marian Central, or somebody who’s helping coordinate food or somebody lining up soloists for the national anthem, they’re all essential,” Streit said. “There’s some people who put in scores of hours and some people who just do one thing, but it’s all important.

“It all helps create something special.”

Fans gather to watch play at the 2022 McHenry County Youth Sports Association’s Summer International Championships at Lippold Park in Crystal Lake. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local )

This year’s tournament field will feature 90 teams combined in age groups 15U, 13U and 11U. Teams from Canada, Brazil and Japan will all play. And while the majority of U.S. teams will be from Illinois, there also will be teams coming from California, Missouri, Wisconsin, Ohio, Indiana and Colorado.

“When you see all the players mixing it up and talking to each other, having fun, that’s always rewarding,” Streit said. “That’s something we can offer that a lot of others can’t. There is a lot of work that goes into this tournament, and when you see the players react like that, it gives you a good feeling.”

Japan’s team, which has won three straight 15U titles, is handpicked from provinces in the country before they arrive, with the team going through tryouts specifically for the MCYSA tournament. That means most of the players will not have played together before arriving in Crystal Lake.

Because of this, Japan plays a “Friendship Game” when they arrive to get to know each other.

New this year, the tournament will also host a 16-inch softball game that links up players from opposing teams and countries. That way, they can get a more unique experience of playing baseball with players from different styles and backgrounds.

This year’s 16-inch softball game will include teams and players from Brazil, Japan and Woodstock, Streit said.

“We’re just hoping that no one breaks a finger with the 16-inch softball,” Streit joked.

Teams participate in the opening ceremonies Parade at the 2022 McHenry County Youth Sports Association’s Summer International Championships at Lippold Park in Crystal Lake. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local )

There are no gate fees for any of the games or events. The complete tourney schedule can be found online at mcysasports.org.

Special opening ceremonies on the first night of both sessions (Friday; Thursday, July 17) will take place at Lippold Park. The first session will feature a parade of teams, national anthems of all countries represented, and a 15U feature game with Brazil.

In addition, the second session opening ceremonies will feature fireworks.

“There are a lot of people who work hard to make this possible,” Streit said. “There’s nothing else like it.”