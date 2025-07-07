Man tries to enter McHenry County Courthouse with weapon, then flees

Authorities caught a person who they say tried to enter the McHenry County courthouse with a weapon Monday afternoon.

Officials said the suspect was located after a short foot chase.

At just before 4 p.m. Monday, a person attempted to use the west entrance to get into the courthouse, located at 2200 N. Seminary Ave. in Woodstock, with “a suspected weapon,” according to a McHenry County Sheriff’s Office news release. When stopped by court security officers, the individual fled, starting a “short foot pursuit,” according to the release.

The person was apprehended south of the courthouse near North Seminary Avenue and Russell Court and the weapon “was recovered a short time later,” according to the release.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, authorities said. In the release, the sheriff’s office commended the “swift action” of the court security officers.

It was unclear if any charges have been filed.