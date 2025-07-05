Play ball!: What to know about the 32nd annual MCYSA summer baseball tournament

Children munch on snacks near a large baseball statue during the 2023 MCYSA Summer International Championships at Lippold Park's Mickey Sund Complex in Crystal Lake. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

The McHenry County Youth Sports Association’s Summer International Championships returns next week for the first of two sessions in celebration of more than 30 years in Crystal Lake and surrounding communities.

The highly popular youth baseball tournament that attracts teams from across the country and around the world is split into two sessions (July 11-14; July 17-20), with the first starting Friday. The main slate of games will be played at the newly renovated Mickey Sund Complex at Lippold Park in Crystal Lake.

Here’s what to know about the upcoming 32nd annual MCYSA’s Summer International Championships:

Players observe the playing of the national anthem during the 2023 MCYSA Summer International Championships at Lippold Park's Mickey Sund Complex in Crystal Lake. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Play ball!

The first MCYSA tournament was in 1993 and known as the Continental Amateur Baseball Association World Series, or CABA. Over the years, the tournament field has grown significantly to include more age groups and teams from across the country. The tournament has regularly hosted international teams, including from Japan, Brazil, Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico.

The Dominican Republic, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Canada, Russia, Lithuania and Aruba also have sent teams to compete in previous years.

This year’s tournament field will feature 90 teams combined in age groups 15U, 13U and 11U.

Teams from Canada, Brazil and Japan are confirmed to attend this year. While the majority of U.S. teams will be from Illinois, there will be squads from California, Missouri, Wisconsin, Ohio, Indiana and Colorado.

Japan, a big crowd-pleaser, has won the previous three 15U titles in the second session.

There is no admission cost for spectators.

Team schedules and other info can be found at mcysasports.org.

Opening ceremonies

Special opening ceremonies on the first night of both sessions (Friday; Thursday, July 17) will take place at Lippold Park. The first session will feature a parade of teams, national anthems of all countries represented, the presentation of the Justin Schroeder Scholarship award winners and a 15U feature game with Brazil.

The second session opening ceremonies also will include the introduction of teams/anthems, the recognition of Hall of Fame inductees, a 15U feature game and “7th-inning stretch” of fireworks at 9 p.m.

Notable alumni

The MCYSA tournament is well known for attracting top teams from across the country, which has led to some big (future) names competing. Dozens of players have gone on to play in the MLB, including local first-round draft picks Quinn Priester (Cary-Grove graduate; currently on the Milwaukee Brewers) and Bobby Miller (McHenry grad; Los Angeles Dodgers).

Other locals to reach the big leagues include Nick Martini (Prairie Ridge grad), Elliot Soto (Dundee-Crown), Connor Sadzeck (Crystal Lake Central) and Kevin Kaczmarski (Prairie Ridge).

More top alumni include Vernon Wells, Jayson Werth, Corey Patterson, Brian McCann, Andrew Benintendi, Eloy Jimenez and Heliot Ramos.

Bryan Bulaga (Marian Central grad), who won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers as a rookie in 2010; Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Trevor Keegan (Crystal Lake South grad), who was drafted last year and won a Super Bowl in his rookie season; and Sean Evans (Crystal Lake Central grad), host of the YouTube series “Hot Ones,” also competed when they were younger.