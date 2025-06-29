2 people reported killed in plane crash Saturday in Capron

A plane with two people on board crashed Saturday afternoon in Capron, in Boone County, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed Sunday.

The FAA noted the information was preliminary, but a Vans RV-10 plane crashed in a field in Capron about 3:10 p.m. Saturday, and two people were on board.

Channel7 News Chicago is reporting both people were killed.

The FAA said it and the Natonal Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation.

Attempts to reach the Boone County Coroner’s Office were unsuccessful. A person at the Boone county sheriff’s dispatch office said they couldn’t give out any information.