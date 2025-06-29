Algonquin home uninhabitable after fire

No one was injured, but a home was left uninhabitable after a fire Sunday morning in Algonquin.

The Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District was called to the 1000 block of Menoma Trail in Algonquin at 8:25 a.m. Sunday, according to a district news release.

Fire crews found heavy fire and smoke throughout the back of the building and spreading to the upper levels, according to the release. Firefighters “initiated an aggressive interior attack while upgrading the alarm to bring in additional resources from surrounding communities,” according to the release.

It took an hour to bring the fire under control, and the home was deemed uninhabitable. The cause of the fire and damage estimates are under investigation, according to the release.