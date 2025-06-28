Funeral set for boy who died in Marengo-area crash

The Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts was among the agencies to respond to the cash that killed 11-year-old Alan Kroll. (Photo provided by Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

Alan Kroll, the 11-year-old boy who was killed in a June 23 crash near Marengo, was remembered in his obituary as an athlete, devout Catholic and collector of rocks and coins.

“Alan was truly extraordinary – his presence lit up every room he found himself in," the obituary states. “He was a proud athlete who loved playing baseball and basketball, skiing, fishing, and riding his dirt bike and ATVs with fearless joy.”

He was also described as “a beloved friend to many” who “earned the admiration of his peers and teammates, cherishing deep, lasting friendships throughout his unforgettable life.”

The notice also said the boy’s “adventurous spirit and curiosity brought him-and all of us-countless moments of joy” and that “though his time was far too short, his joy, love, and creativity will forever shine in our hearts.”

The son of Trevor Kroll and Breanna Tessier, Alan was a passenger in a car that hit by a vehicle driven by a teen from Huntley who ran a stop sign on Kishwaukee Valley Road, according to what police described as preliminary findings. The driver of the car Alan was in, identified by authorities as a 29-year-old Wonder Lake man, was seriously injured.

No charges in connection to the crash have been announced.

The collision was one of three fatal crashes in McHenry County within about 14 hours June 23 and 24.

A visitation for Alan is planned for 9 a.m. to noon June 30 at The Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 Bull Valley Road in McHenry, followed by a Mass at noon. After the service, a gathering with “wiffle ball games, lunch and fun” is planned at the McHenry VFW and children are asked to wear their favorite jersey in Alan’s honor.