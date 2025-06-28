Crystal Lake man accused of firing rifle, shooting bullet into another home with infant present

A Crystal Lake man was charged with recklessly discharging a gun that fired a bullet into a neighbor’s house with two adults and a nine-month-old baby in the home.

Joshua M. Osborn, 41, of the 200 block of Pomeroy Avenue, Crystal Lake, was charged with one count of reckless discharge of a firearm, according to McHenry Courthouse records.

According to the records, Osborn fired a rifle Friday afternoon in his house, and in doing so “while acting in a reckless manner,” shot the rifle round into a neighbor’s home that endangered two people and a nine-month-old baby.

Osborn was released from jail Saturday with conditions that he surrender all firearms and deadly weapons along with Firearm Owners Identification cards to police and refrain from drinking alcohol.

Osborn is due in court July 24, according to court records.