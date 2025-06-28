Meet the 2025 Northwest Herald All-Area baseball team.

First team

Riley Golden (Joe Aguilar)

P–Riley Golden, Prairie Ridge, sr.

Golden gave Prairie Ridge a golden opportunity to win every time he took the field, basically every game. A two-way impact player for the 27-game winners, the senior lefty was 7-2 with a 1.07 ERA in 58⅔ innings. He struck out 88 batters (25 walks), while also batting .373 with a .476 on-base percentage and 15 RBIs. Batters hit just .174 against him, as he posted a 1.023 WHIP. The pitcher-outfielder was named to the IHSBCA Class 3A All-State team and will continue his baseball career at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Mark Pachla (Joe Aguilar)

P–Mark Pachla, Crystal Lake South, sr.

The senior right-hander works fast. What his fastball lacks in mph is offset by his ability to locate and throw multiple pitches for strikes. Pachla went 9-2 with a 2.73 ERA for the 25-game winners, giving the repeat All-Area first-team selection a 17-3 mark over the past two seasons. The Crystal Lake South ace walked only eight batters (30 strikeouts) in 66⅔ innings. He spun a four-hit shutout against St. Viator in the sectional semifinals. He will continue his baseball career at McHenry County College.

Evan Pohl (Eric Toussaint)

P–Evan Pohl, Johnsburg, sr.

Pohl’s turn in the rotation summed up Johnsburg’s turnaround. Winning became expected. The Skyhawks went from six wins in 2024 to 24 this season, and the senior righty was a huge reason for the team’s spectacular spike in wins. He went 8-0 with a 1.53 ERA and struck out 82 batters (24 walks) in 55 innings. He was named Kishwaukee River Conference Pitcher of the Year for the conference champs and also was named IHSBCA Class 2A All-State. Pohl, who played the outfield when not pitching, also hit .365 with 20 RBIs. He will play at McHenry County College next year.

Brandon Shannon, McHenry (Joe Aguilar)

P–Brandon Shannon, McHenry, sr.

The senior graduates as one of the best pitchers in McHenry history after leading the Warriors to a historic season. The 2025 Northwest Herald Player of the Year, the hard-throwing righty went 12-0, with his six-inning effort against Brother Rice lifting the Warriors into the Class 4A state title game. He posted a 0.82 ERA with a school-record 111 strikeouts and only 32 walks in 68⅓ innings. He also had a 0.95 WHIP, and batters hit a measly .145 against him. A potential MLB draft pick in July and repeat All-Area first-team selection, he is McHenry’s all-time wins leader (26) and is committed to the University of Louisville.

Charlie Taczy (Tim Froehlig)

P–Charlie Taczy, Cary-Grove, sr.

Cary-Grove relied on its Division-I-bound ace during its memorable postseason run, and he delivered. Taczy’s third win of the state tournament lifted the Trojans past St. Patrick in the supersectionals and sent them to state for only the second time in program history. He finished with a 9-3 record, 1.42 ERA and 110 strikeouts (31 walks) in 79 innings, as C-G placed fourth in Class 3A. He also served as designated hitter when not pitching and had 25 hits, including four doubles. Named to the IHSBCA Class 3A All-State team, he is committed to the University of Illinois-Chicago.

Jake Johnson, Burlington Central (Joe Aguilar)

C–Jake Johnson, Burlington Central, sr.

At 6-foot-4, the senior is taller than the average catcher. He’s built differently, period. Johnson, who set three school record for the basketball team, hit .274 with nine doubles and a .380 on-base percentage from the leadoff spot, and showed his true value behind the plate. Burlington Central coach Kyle Nelson called him “one of the best defensive catchers in northern Illinois.” Johnson, who played four seasons on varsity in both baseball and basketball, will continue his baseball career at Missouri Southern State University.

Karson Stiefer (Prairie Ridge High School)

Corner IF–Karson Stiefer, Prairie Ridge, sr.

Stiefer stung the baseball all season from the left side, especially with Wolves on base. Prairie Ridge’s four-year varsity first baseman batted .517 (.619 in FVC games) and an even more sizzling .638 with runners in scoring position. He pounded out 60 hits, including 16 for extra bases, knocked in 41 runs, scored 43 times and stole 23 bases. He also had a .603 on-base percentage, 1.353 OPS and shined defensively with a .991 fielding percentage. A repeat All-Area first-team selection, he was named IHSBCA Class 3A All-State and will play baseball next at Wisconsin-Parkside.

AJ Putty (Joe Aguilar)

Corner IF–AJ Putty, Huntley, sr.

Putty produced, no matter where he hit in the Huntley batting order or what position he patrolled on the infield. The four-year varsity player batted .419 with 52 hits including 15 doubles, one triple and four homers. He also drove in 33 runs, scored 32 times and drew 18 walks. He hit in the middle of the order or even leadoff. When he didn’t play first or third base, he pitched (6-3, 2.98 ERA, 49 strikeouts in 51⅔ innings). A repeat All-Area first-team selection who hit 13 homers in the past two seasons, he will continue his baseball career at Illinois.

T.J. Jakubowski (Huntley High School)

Middle IF–T.J. Jakubowski, Huntley, sr.

The baby of the family took another step in his maturation as a ballplayer this season. Jakubowski patrolled shortstop, hit near the top of the order and raised his batting average more than 100 points from his junior year. He hit .453 with his 53 hits including 13 doubles, two triples and two homers. The three-year varsity infielder drove in 30 runs, scored 42, drew 26 walks, struck out only 11 times and stole 12 bases in being named IHSBCA Class 4A All-State. The youngest of four children of Huntley coach Andy Jakubowski, he will continue his baseball career at Bradley.

Brennan Coyle (Prairie Ridge High School)

Middle IF–Brennan Coyle, Prairie Ridge, sr.

The speedy senior second baseman set the tone at the top of the Prairie Ridge batting order, playing his role to perfection and capping his four-year varsity career with his best season. Coyle hit .424 with a .532 on-base percentage. He had 53 hits, 20 RBIs, 30 stolen bases and 51 runs scored. He was named IHSBCA Class 3A All-State and will continue his baseball career at Elgin Community College.

Carver Cohn, McHenry (Joe Aguilar)

OF–Carver Cohn, McHenry, fr.

Arguably the best freshman in the state, Cohn was entrusted by his coaches to bat leadoff and patrol center field for a team with state-championship hopes, and he delivered like a veteran. A switch hitter with high-end speed, he slashed .378/.500/.600 (1.100 OPS). His 51 hits included 10 doubles, four triples and four home runs (two grand slams, including one inside the park). He also drove in 27 runs, scored 61, walked 26 times, was hit by pitch eight times and stole 18 bases, as McHenry finished second in Class 4A.

Calen Scheider (Joe Aguilar)

OF–Calen Scheider, Hampshire, sr.

Have glove, will play. The Hampshire senior was as versatile as any player in the area, and produced in the batter’s box and on the mound. Scheider played right field, left field, catcher, shortstop, second base and pitcher. His offensive numbers included a .336 batting average, .425 on-base percentage, 27 RBIs, 33 runs scored and 18 stolen bases. His 37 hits included six doubles, four triples and one homer. As the Whip-Purs’ ace, the righty went 7-3 with a 2.40 ERA, 82 strikeouts and only 22 walks in 61⅓ innings. The repeat All-Area first-team selection is committed to Bradley.

Brock Iverson (Joe Aguilar)

OF–Brock Iverson, Cary-Grove, sr.

The senior survived cancer as a kid and enjoyed life to its fullest this baseball season. As Cary-Grove’s regular first baseman and sometimes right fielder, Iverson led the team with a .415 batting average and 49 hits (14 doubles, one triple, three homers). He drove in 32 runs and scored 43 times. His efforts helped the Trojans advance to the Class 3A state finals, where he went 5 for 8 in two games. He plans to continue his baseball career at MCC.

Burlington Central's Chase Powrozek (Photo Provided By Burlington Central Athletics)

UTIL–Chase Powrozek, Burlington Central, sr.

Powrozek provided a perfect example of his power on the mound and in the batter’s box in Burlington Central’s regional semifinal against Rochelle. The hard-throwing righty threw a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts, while also homering and driving in three runs. For the season, the Rockets’ ace struck out 98 batters (31 walks) in 66⅓ innings, while posting a 1.89 ERA. At the plate, the pitcher-outfielder hit .254 with nine doubles, three homers and 19 RBIs. Named IHSBCA Class 3A All-State, he will continue his baseball career at Wisconsin–Parkside.

Second team

P–Danny Adams, Crystal Lake Central, so.

P–Jared Russell, Dundee-Crown, sr.

P–Danny Savas, Prairie Ridge, sr.

P–Kaden Wasniewski, McHenry, so.

P–Wilson Wemhoff, Hampshire, sr.

C–Keenan Krysh, Cary-Grove, sr.

Corner IF–Michael Kirchhoff, Marengo, sr.

Corner IF–Yandel Ramirez, Crystal Lake South, sr.

Middle IF–Carson Trivellini, Crystal Lake South, so.

Middle IF–Andrew Deegan, Jacobs, jr.

OF–Cayden Holtzee, Woodstock, jr.

OF–Jacob Duvall, Cary-Grove, sr.

OF – Ari Fivelson, Hampshire, sr.

UTIL–Riley Johnson, Johnsburg, sr.

Honorable mention

Wyatt Armbrust, Alden-Hebron, sr., C

Braden Behrens, Jacobs, sr., P

Braeden Berner, Woodstock North, jr., OF

Jaxson Christensen, Marian Central, so., OF

Landon Clements, McHenry, so., 2B

Ryan Dabe, Huntley, sr., OF

Sean Dabe, Huntley, so., P

James Dreher, Crystal Lake Central, sr., SS

Bryson Elbrecht, McHenry, sr., P

Ikey Grzynkowicz, Dundee-Crown, so., C

Connor Innis, Prairie Ridge, sr., P-OF

Carter Kelley, Crystal Lake Central, sr., CF-P

Brady Kentgen, Marengo, jr., 1B

Quinn Lechner, Marengo, sr., SS

Kyle Maness, McHenry, sr., SS

Sonny Marsalla, Woodstock, jr., SS

Cooper Nagel, Richmond-Burton, jr., 3B-C

Logan Nulle, Harvard, jr., OF

Shane Pfeiffer, Hampshire, jr., SS

Ryan Pierce, Dundee-Crown, jr., OF

Conner Pollasky, Prairie Ridge, sr., C

Zach Readdy, McHenry, sr., P-3B-DH

Ashton Stern, Johnsburg, jr., SS-P

Adam Wrzos, Marian Central, sr., UT-P