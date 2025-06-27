2025 Northwest Herald Softball Coach of the Year: Prairie Ridge’s Scott Busam

Prairie Ridge head coach Scott Busam congratulates Parker Frey after she hit a triple against St. Laurence during the Class 3A State third-place game earlier this month at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria. (Scott Anderson)

Prairie Ridge set lofty goals after a breakthrough 2024 campaign that saw the Wolves contend for a Fox Valley Conference championship and earn their first regional title in six years.

Led by third-year coach Scott Busam, the Wolves rode that momentum into 2025 and put together one of the most dominant seasons in McHenry County history with a 29-2-1 record along with winning FVC and regional, sectional and supersectional titles.

Prairie Ridge earned its first trip to state in team history and defeated St. Laurence 12-0 in five innings in the third-place game at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria.

For leading the Wolves to a standout season, Busam was named the 2025 Northwest Herald Softball Coach of the Year by the sports staff. Busam also thanked assistants Mark Hardie, Mike Frey, Steve Connell and Samantha Hardie.

Busam recently talked to sports editor Alex Kantecki about the Wolves’ memorable season and more.

Prairie Ridge coach Scott Busam celebrates his 300th career win after the Wolves beat Larkin 6-3 in their 2024 season opener. (Alex Kantecki)

What are you most proud of from this season?

Busam: How we grew together throughout the season. Even with our record, I think it took some time for them to understand that we were capable of doing something very special.

Was there a game that sticks out to you?

Busam: I’ll always remember the fight they came out with in the [state] third-place game. Everybody who goes down to state goes down there with one thing in mind, and one thing only, and that’s to come home with the state title. We were a bit deflated after [Friday’s semifinal loss], and I wasn’t sure how they were going to respond to that, and they responded in a fashion that was kind of terrifying. There was no way they were getting on that bus 0-2.

What was the biggest challenge you faced this year?

Busam: I think the challenge was trying to maintain a balance between focus, fun and school. The competition in the Fox Valley Conference ... it’s exhausting. And by the time the postseason started, I put a lot of pressure on those girls. Just physically and mentally, it was a lot. I wasn’t sure what they were going to have once the playoffs started, especially when I saw the caliber of pitching we were going to face.

Which player made you laugh the most?

Busam: We have some hilarious girls. A lot of them make me laugh. But I think the player who genuinely makes me laugh and smile is [sophomore] Reese Vrba. She was our DP this year. She started at catcher a lot as a freshman, had shoulder surgery and wasn’t cleared to throw until midseason. She’s a girl who, no matter how stressful or bad a situation is, can make you laugh.

What would be your walkup song in softball?

Busam: I’ll have to stick with my favorite karaoke song, and it would be “Here I Go Again” by Whitesnake.

Which one of your players do you find really inspiring?

Busam: I’ll go with [junior] Emma Dallas. She was one of our captains this season. She came in as a freshman and didn’t perform as well as she wanted, and so she became a gym rat. She came back as a sophomore and was much improved, stronger and faster and had a better season. And then she came back this year, and rinse and repeat. I would expect nothing less than to see her pour everything she’s got into some kind of self improvement again next year. She’s one of the most helpful girls I’ve ever coached. She’s doing things before I ask. I feel genuinely lucky to have someone like that on my team.

What is something most people don’t know about you?

Busam: I’m color blind, and my players like to make fun of me for that as often as possible when I make a mistake. ... I’m unnaturally obsessed with Lionel Richie. He’s one of my favorite singers of all time. ... And I can play a couple of different musical instruments. In high school, I did band and choir and theater, things like that.

What is your biggest pet peeve as a coach?

Busam: Laziness. I’ve always been a firm believer if we’re all going to take the time to show up, be together and do this thing, then let’s all be here to do this wholeheartedly and together. A lot of sacrifice goes into playing a team sport.

What sports moment was so huge that you’ll always remember where you were when it happened?

Busam: Three come to mind immediately. Greg Maddux in 1989 giving up a grand slam to Will Clark in [Game 1 of the] National League Championship Series. I was living in Chicago. My son’s name is Maddux. I cried my eyes out in the family room. I’ll never forget that. I would say the other would be go ahead and pick any of the six [NBA] championships with Michael Jordan. ... And definitely watching the Cubs win the [2016] World Series. I was with my assistant coach Mark Hardie, and we were both watching at my house, just sobbing our eyes out.

What is the last really good movie in a theater?

Busam: I actually just went with the whole family. We went to see “How to Train Your Dragon.”

Who has been the biggest influence on you as a coach?

Busam: My love of sports definitely comes from my dad. I think my emphasis of building relationships comes from him, but I’ve been lucky to coach with great people, whether it be football or softball. Chuck Ahsmann at Crystal Lake South, he’s a man of integrity. He taught me a lot about in terms of building a culture, you’ve got to set a standard and you have to hold your players to that. Mark Hardie, my assistant coach, when I started I was just a kid, he often was confused as the head coach or my dad.

I’ve been lucky to be around great coaches in the Fox Valley [Conference]. A lot of really good coaches in other sports. Our athletic director Chris Schremp is a source of nonstop advice and encouragement. Dwain Nance from Marengo, whenever something comes up and I need a veteran voice, I’ll reach out to him, and he’s always quick. I’ve also leaned on Mark [Petryniec] at Huntley, because he has been doing it longer than me.

What will you remember most about this year’s three seniors – Ady Kiddy, Kendra Carroll and Autumn Ledgerwood?

Busam: I’m going to miss their loyalty. I came in after their freshman season, and things were run one way. I came in and changed just about everything that they knew about the IHSA season. I changed everything from the way we practice, we stretch, we warm-up. I made bigs asks of everyone, and they could have easily said, ‘This is not fun. This guy is too much.’ We didn’t all get along that first season, because of all the changes. Just their willingness to stick with me, support me and to play for Prairie Ridge is what I’ll remember the most. There’s no way I can thank them enough.