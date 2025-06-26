Huntley police to conduct training downtown Friday

The Huntley Police Department will conduct a training exercise near Coral and Dwyer streets in downtown Huntley Friday.

The police department announced the training on Facebook Thursday morning, telling people not to be alarmed if they see police and police activity in the area because “it’s part of a planned, controlled training to help our officers prepare for real-world scenarios.”

Other law enforcement agencies will participate in the training, and Huntley police said it was a “great example” of collaboration among agencies.

Huntley police Public Information Officer Kevin Keane said the training will last roughly from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. The site of the training will be in a house in the area on village-owned property before it’s torn down for improvements.

Keane said the exercise will include tasks like building searches, and the house provides a good opportunity for officers to train in an unknown and different environment.