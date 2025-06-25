2 people who died in McHenry County crashes Tuesday identified

A man was killed in a crash near Kishwaukee Valley Road and South Hughes Road near Woodstock June 24, 2025. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office identified two people who died in separate car crashes in the county early Tuesday.

The office identified a man who died in a crash in the 19700 block of Hebron Road near Harvard Tuesday morning as Omar Estrada-Escobar, 35, of Harvard. According to the coroner’s office, an autopsy performed Wednesday had preliminary findings of blunt force injuries as the cause of death. Toxicology is pending, according to the coroner’s office.

In a crash near Kishwaukee Valley and South Hughes roads near Woodstock earlier Tuesday morning, Donald Markham, 50, of Belvidere, was killed in the crash. The coroner’s office said Wednesday that an autopsy performed Wednesday found Markham’s cause of death was blunt force injuries and a toxicology report is pending.

In a crash Monday evening several miles west on Kishwaukee Valley Road near Marengo, an 11-year-old child was killed in a crash. The child was taken to Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside in Rockford, but later died. Winnebago County authorities declined to give the child’s name because they were a minor. The driver of that car, a 29-year-old man from Wonder Lake, was seriously injured, police said.