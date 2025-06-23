Lake in the Hills Rotary Club plants fifth pollinator garden

The Rotary Club of Lake in the Hills planted its fifth pollinator garden at the Algonquin Area Library’s east branch on May 31, 2025, removing an invasive ground cover from a large existing garden. In its place, the club planted 423 native plants that will benefit pollinators like monarchs, hummingbirds and native bees. (Photo provided by Rotary Club of Lake in the Hills)

The Rotary Club of Lake in the Hills has planted its fifth pollinator garden at the Algonquin Area Library’s east branch, removing an invasive ground cover from a large existing garden. In its place, the club planted 423 native plants that will benefit pollinators like monarchs, hummingbirds and native bees.

Over the past five years, the club has focused on one of the pillars of Rotary – the protection of the environment. A news release from the club said that given the severity of the loss of pollinators, it is of the utmost importance to do everything possible to reverse these losses and help restore their populations, with 75% of our foods tied to pollinators, including fruits and vegetables. Any pollinator garden, big or small, can help improve the population of this essential group.

The Land Conservancy of McHenry County assisted in choosing the appropriate native plants for this garden, which was planted May 31, and the other four gardens planted by the club.