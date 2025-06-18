Weather prompts Woodstock to cancel Wednesday concert; Algonquin park opening delayed

FILE - A yellow umbrella brightens up a rainy day as pedestrians walks around the Historic Woodstock Square on Friday, March 8, 2024. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Woodstock’s City Band concert that was planned for Wednesday evening in Woodstock Square was called off Wednesday afternoon because of rainy weather.

The concert was scheduled to go from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to the city’s website.

According to the National Weather Service forecast for Woodstock, showers and possibly a thunderstorm are expected before 2 a.m., with a change of showers after that.

“Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall‚” and it’s possible Woodstock will get between a quarter and half an inch of precipitation, according to the forecast.

A ribbon cutting scheduled for the new Towne Park in Algonquin was pushed back to 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday due to the forecast Wednesday, the village said on Facebook Tuesday. The ribbon cutting was originally scheduled for Wednesday.