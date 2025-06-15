Letter: Gardening in full swing at Nunda Garden

Gardening is in full swing at Nunda Garden, and the Nunda Garden Board, Judy Baker, David Ellinger, Laura Garvin, Peggy Haugh, Jill Krupp and Doug Moore, would like to take this opportunity to thank the Nunda Township road commissioner, supervisor, and staff for their continued support of our endeavor to provide fresh, clean, healthy produce to local organizations for distribution to persons in our community experiencing food insecurity.

Last year, our garden yielded over 4,500 pounds of produce throughout the growing season! Our volunteer gardeners include University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener volunteers who, along with other members of our community, contribute their time and talent from the beginning of the season in April, planting seeds, nurturing the plants, and harvesting, through cleanup and shutdown of the garden in November when the growing season ends. Planning for the new season commences in January!

We are a teaching and learning garden, and we employ a best practices philosophy in our gardening; no till, no herbicides or pesticides, use of premium compost, clean and organic seeds and soil. Our regular workdays are 9 a.m. Monday, Thursday and Saturday. Please visit our Facebook page, Nunda Community Garden, for current pictures and updates. We feel fortunate to be able to share our love of gardening and contributing to our community!

Laura Garvin

On behalf of Nunda Garden Board