2-vehicle, head-on crash Sunday closes Route 31 in Prairie Grove for more than an hour

A head-on crash early Sunday caused Route 31 in Prairie Grove to be closed for more than an hour.

The Nunda Rural Fire Protection District was called to the intersection of Route 31 and Gracy Road at 12:44 a.m. Sunday, Vucha said.

Fire crews found “a two-vehicle crash with heavy front-end damage just south of the intersection on Route 31,” district spokesperson Alex Vucha said.

The drivers of each vehicle were the vehicles’ only occupants, but both were out and walking by the time firefighters arrived, Vucha said.

A man driving a small SUV involved in the crash declined medical treatment. A person driving a sedan, that also was involved, was evaluated and declined further treatment.

“Given the extent of damage, it was a fortunate outcome that no serious injuries occurred,” Vucha said.

Route 31 was closed in both directions for more than an hour while emergency crews “worked to clear the scene and ensure the roadway was safe to reopen,” Vucha said.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances of the crash, Vucha said.