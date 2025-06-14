Letter: Telehealth positive example of technology in health care

Technology has revolutionized mental health care, making it more accessible, affordable and efficient for patients. Telehealth innovation enables providers to offer highly personalized, proactive, and scalable mental health care in ways that weren’t possible a decade ago.

I’ve been a therapist for 12 years, and like many of my colleagues, I had to adjust my practice drastically in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially, I was resistant to embrace virtual health care, but I quickly saw the advantages it offered to both my clients and my practice. Teletherapy platforms facilitate secure virtual sessions between therapists and clients, enhancing effectiveness while minimizing accessibility barriers, such as long commutes and child care accommodations. This means more people seek care on their own terms, eliminating the stigma that has long been associated with mental healthcare.

Beyond telehealth, technology continues to transform the mental healthcare space. AI-powered language translation helps foster meaningful client-provider interactions, while wearable technology and mood-tracking apps provide valuable data insights that help clients identify patterns and providers offer real-time treatment options.

It’s important to look at the positive impact of technology and innovation on our world, and improved access to mental health care is one of the clearest examples. In just the past 10 years, America has led the way in health care innovation that has reshaped the health care industry. Imagine what’s to come in the next decade.

I hope lawmakers from Springfield to Washington can see the value of America’s tech leadership and prioritize policies that support continued innovation and improved client outcomes.

Danielle Beardsley, LCPC, CADC, ATR

Barrington