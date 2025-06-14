Letter: Frustrated by high school boundary change

Something is Rotten in SCHOOL DISTRICT 300...

Personally, we [NOW] pay more than $5,000 in annual taxes to this “TAXING BODY” that had rebounded my [located west of the Fox River] taxable property from Harry D. Jacobs High School in Algonquin to Dundee-Crown High School in Carpentersville, [which is located east of the Fox River].

As it behooves me to recently discover that most, if not all Zillow and Redfin real estate listings FAIL to include/list a GreatSchool.org rating on any of the property listings that fall within the Dundee-Crown High School, Carpentersville, boundaries...

And it also “rubs salt in my wounds” as to why my wife and I [and several others] have to stand or sit on the floor to watch my grandson’s freshman basketball games at the Dundee-Crown High School field house after watching workers move what was once adequate seating sections of bleachers that were once in place there to another area in the field house for other basketball games... I guess I was watching my annual $5,350.03 tax dollar contribution “in action”...

Which leads me to question whether my Algonquin house [which is located west of the Fox River], purchased in 1985, was worth more before they moved me FROM the Harry D. Jacobs High School boundary [located west of the Fox River] to the Dundee-Crown High School [that is located east of the Fox River]?

Hmmmmm...

Terrence Kieffer

Algonquin