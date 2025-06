Local party loyalists bemoaning the loss of DEI need to catch up with national Democrats who are veering away from the far left bank of the party to focus on more practical issues instead of trying to redefine reality. The woke experiment crashed and burned. Good riddance. Traditional values became a tradition for good reason.

Art Osten Jr.

Fox River Grove

