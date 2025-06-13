Senior Health and Wellness Fair is Friday in McHenry

Senior Services Associates of Yorkville will host a casino outing from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, to the Hard Rock Casino, at 7801 E. State St., in Rockford. (Photo provided by Senior Services Associates)

The McHenry Senior Center will host a Senior Health and Wellness Fair from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, June 13.

The prevention-focused fair will offer multiple free health screens – including for oral cancer, peripheral arterial disease, blood pressure, varicose veins and fall risks, as well as information on various topics including Alzheimer’s, home protection and adult protective services. There will be about a dozen stations to visit

The fair is free and no RSVP is required. There will be raffle drawings for prizes.

The event is hosted by Senior Services Associates at their McHenry Senior Center at 3519 N. Richmond Road. Call 815-344-3555 for details.