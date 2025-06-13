Richmond mom whose teen son overdosed on her drugs sentenced to 14 years in prison

A woman whose 14-year-old son died after overdosing on her fentanyl in his father’s Richmond home – and who hid from police as paramedics tried to save the teen – was sentenced Friday to 14 years in prison.

Cara Ullrich, 46, and Eric Ullrich, 52, each pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of their son Trent after they initially were charged with murder. Eric Ullrich was sentenced to 12 years in prison after four days of testimony.

Much like her ex-husband’s recent sentencing hearing, during Cara Ullrich’s three day hearing, Judge Tiffany Davis saw police body-cam video from Jan. 3, 2024.

The video and audio captured paramedics trying to save Trent’s life as he lay on the floor in his father’s living room unresponsive. A steady compression is heard from the automatic resuscitation device working to start the boy’s heart.

The videos also showed an array of illicit drugs and paraphernalia throughout the house and Eric Ullrich rambling as he gave statements to police that proved to be false about what led to his son’s dire condition, including that he didn’t know his son had ingested drugs or that his ex-wife was in the house. He feigned surprise when detectives found Cara Ullrich hiding in a bathroom tub while paramedics continued to try and save the teen.

Rather than calling 911 earlier when they realized Trent had taken the drugs, the couple argued and frantically laid the boy down in the shower, propped his head up with a bed sheet in a futile attempt to revive him.

Still unresponsive, they carried him to the couch in the living room, wrapped in a towel, and laid him down. They fell asleep near him and when they woke hours later, about 11 a.m., Trent was still unresponsive, his lips were blue and he was drooling, Eric Ullrich said. Then they called 911, but it was too late.

Trent was later pronounced dead at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital. Toxicology results showed that he died from a mixture of fentanyl and xylazine, a horse tranquilizer. An expert who testified at Eric Ullrich’s sentencing said the child would have lived had 911 been called hours earlier, when the couple realized that Trent had gotten into her drugs and was overdosing.

But, they chose not to call 911 because Cara Ullrich had warrants for her arrest and they feared getting in trouble with Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, prosecutors contended. The couple had received DCFS intervention in the past, having their two children removed from their care for about a year and a half, according to courtroom testimony during Eric Ullrich‘s sentencing.

As Eric Ullrich called 911, Cara Ullrich, who had a warrant for her arrest, ran upstairs, where detectives later found her hiding. Body-cam video played during her hearing showed a detective walk into the bathroom and Cara Ullrich popping up, appearing disheveled.

During both sentencing hearings, the judge saw dozens of photos showing fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and marijuana throughout the house and in Trent’s bedroom. Photos also showed drug paraphernalia and scales containing white residue. Additional photos found on Cara Ullrich’s phone show the family posing with bags of marijuana on Christmas.

Jose Limas, 70, of Antioch, is charged with drug-induced homicide, Class X felony, in the boy’s death. Detectives learned that the Ullrichs often bought drugs from Limas including the fentanyl that Trent died from, prosecutors have said. Limas, who is in custody since his arrest is due in court June 23. Conviction on the Class X felony carries a prison sentence of up to 30 years.