How Cary-Grove coach Kyle Williams led Trojans past adversity to first IHSA state finals since 2009

Cary-Grove’s Brock Iverson, middle, celebrates his two-run, fourth-inning home run with his teammates during Monday's Class 3A Schaumburg Supersectional against St. Patrick at Wintrust Field in Schaumburg. The Trojans will play in their first IHSA state finals since 2009 on Friday. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

Back in August, Kyle Williams started to notice something about Cary-Grove.

Williams had just taken over as the Trojans’ head coach over the summer after serving as the program’s junior varsity coach the previous spring and discovered some common themes about his new team.

They worked hard.

They loved each other.

And boy was there a lot of talent on the roster.

So when Williams met with the Trojans in August to set goals for the upcoming season, he wasn’t daunted to create an ultimate goal as a first-year coach.

Williams wanted C-G to qualify for the state finals for the first time since 2009.

“I would not put those expectations on them and talk about those things if I didn’t truly believe that it was possible,” Williams said. “So these kids are special, they believed in each other and I have believed in them all along, from Day 1.”

Cary-Grove baseball coach Kyle Williams talks to the home plate umpire the Trojans' game against Wauconda in April 2025 in Wauconda. (Joe Aguilar)

The Trojans achieved that goal Monday night when they beat St. Patrick in the Class 3A Schaumburg Supersectional. But the road there wasn’t as smooth as many in the program hoped for back in August when the season started in March.

Cary-Grove was dealt two tough blows to start the season when senior outfielder Hayden Dieschbourg and senior pitcher Luca Vivaldelli each suffered injuries that kept them from playing in the spring. Both Dieschbourg and Vivaldelli were committed to play baseball collegiately and recognized on the Northwest Herald’s All-Area team in 2024.

The dream of getting to state took a hit once those injuries became reality. But the Trojans started the season 4-0 and kept winning more games than they lost to stay afloat throughout the season.

Cary-Grove finished third in the Fox Valley Conference standings at 12-7 and earned the No. 3 seed in the Class 3A Grayslake Central Sectional. The Trojans upset No. 1 seed and FVC rival Prairie Ridge in the sectional semifinals and then beat Crystal Lake South in the sectional championship to set up Monday’s historic moment.

“I was a little worried for how the season was going to go,” senior pitcher Charlie Taczy said. “But a lot of juniors stepped up and we beat some adversity in the season. So I think we prepared ourselves very well.”

Cary-Grove's Brock Iverson slides into third base at the head end of a double steal as St. Patrick third baseman Gaston Lopez takes the throw during Monday's Class 3A Schaumburg Supersectional at Wintrust Field in Schaumburg. The Trojans will face Benet on Friday in the Class 3A semifinals. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

A lot of that preparation came from Williams letting his players figure things out during the regular season. Senior first baseman Brock Iverson said Williams and his coaching staff picked players up when they made mistakes and provided mentorship when they needed it.

That freedom allowed the Trojans to figure out what worked and what didn’t. By the final stretch of the regular season, C-G had found the perfect formula of combining its strong pitching with timely hitting.

“It definitely helps a lot,” Taczy said of Williams’ approach. “When we’re loose, we play well. That’s just what happens. That freedom that he gives us, he keeps us in line, keeps us level-headed. But when he gives us freedom like that, it really helps.”

Taczy and his teammates will try to carry those lessons with them into this weekend when they try to win the program’s first state championship in its second trip to state. C-G placed fourth in Class 4A in 2009.

The Trojans (25-12) will first play Benet in the semifinals at 1 p.m. Friday at Joliet’s Slammers Stadium. The Redwings (26-12) are having a historic run themselves, reaching the state finals for the first time since 1989.

Cary-Grove will then either play St. Laurence (35-5) or Triad (34-6) on Saturday for the Class 3A title or third place.

No matter who the Trojans play this weekend, Williams has the same confidence in his team that he had back in August.

“We are going to let the pressure be a privilege for us,” Williams said. “They know the stage will be big, and they’re going to embrace it. I know they will.

“Our theme all along has been just keep going. Good or bad, just keep pressing, keep going.”