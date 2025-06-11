Lake in the Hills man pleads guilty to using Instagram and OnlyFans to solicit lewd images from children

A Lake in the Hills man has admitted to soliciting and sharing images of child sex abuse and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Anthony Jacquez, 35, pleaded guilty Tuesday both to soliciting and to disseminating images of child sex abuse, each a Class X felony, according to orders signed by Judge Tiffany Davis in McHenry County court.

Jacquez was sentenced to six years on each count to be served consecutively and at 50%. He will receive credit for 729 days in custody at the county jail and any further days until he is taken into custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections. When released from prison Jacquez will serve three years to life of mandatory supervised release.

At the end of his prison term, he could be found to be a dangerous sexual deviant and could be remanded to the Illinois Department of Human Services, the judge said, adding that Jacquez also must register as a sex offender for life.

“In February of 2023, the Lake in the Hills Police Department began an investigation into Jacquez following a cyber tip received by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force,” a news release from the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

On multiple occasions, Jacquez used Instagram to pretend to be a 13-year-old girl while communicating with someone under the age of 18, and the two sent videos and images back and forth, Assistant State’s Attorney Margaret O’Brien said in court. On multiple occasions, Jacquez also used OnlyFans to solicit, purchase from and disseminate images toa child under 13, O’Brien said.

“A forensic review of Jacquez’s cell phone data revealed he had in his possession over 150 videos and images of child pornography,” State’s Attorney Randi Freese said in the news release. “This case exemplifies how law enforcement agencies, when working in collaboration, can stop a child predator.”

Freese cited the assistance of the task force, the investigation led by Det. David DeStefano of the Lake in the Hills Police Department and O’Brien’s work on the case in ensuring that “this man will no longer prey on children using social media.”