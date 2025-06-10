‘Our honor’: Vietnam veteran facing leg amputation gets ramp donated at Woodstock home

Vietnam veteran Ben Jankowski shows off medals from his military service outside his Woodstock home on June 6, 2026. He's holding a photo of himself in basic training. The Home Depot donated and built him a ramp. (Claire O'Brien)

Workers from The Home Depot have installed a ramp outside the home of a Woodstock veteran ahead of surgery he needs to amputate his leg.

Ben Jankowski, who a Vietnam veteran who served in the Army from 1966 to 1969, said it “was a surprise for me” to be receiving the ramp.

Jankowski said he has had an infection for years, which is why he’s losing his leg. He believes his health problems are related to his military service, noting he was exposed to Agent Orange and was wounded three times in the legs during his time in Vietnam.

Jankowski recalled being trained by Green Berets and participating in secret missions that he said he still cannot talk about. He said the military “took everything” away from him, including pictures.

After leaving the Army, Jankowski became a chemical engineer, working around the country, and he moved to Woodstock a couple years ago. He participated in last year’s Honor Flight, commissioned by the Veterans Network Committee of Northern Illinois.

Aaron Stain, president of the veterans committee, said Jankowski’s son had told him about Jankowski’s health issues, and Stain was able to work with people he knew at The Home Depot in Crystal Lake to get Jankowski a ramp. Stain said the McHenry VFW was willing to step in and help cover any costs that The Home Depot didn’t cover, but the project got a grant from the company.

“It’s our honor” to continue serving veterans, Stain said.

He also presented Jankowski with a challenge coin, a small medallion, when The Home Depot crew arrived.

Katherine Jankowski, Ben’s wife, said receiving the ramp was a “complete happy surprise” and she was glad her husband had people who cared enough to help him. She also thanked everyone for their “show of love.”

In addition to the ramp, personnel from The Home Depot in Crystal Lake also installed a flagpole in the garden in front of Jankowski’s house. Jankowski said that was a dream for him because he always wanted a flagpole in his front yard. A weathered flag hanging from a pole on the front porch will be taken to the VFW for proper disposal, Jankowski said.

Home Depot representatives said they received a grant from the corporate office in the form of a gift card to purchase the materials needed for the project, which allowed the store to get credit for the sale.

Claire Johnson, who works at the Crystal Lake Home Depot, said the store installs about 10 flagpoles per year for veterans, usually Honor Flight attendees from the previous year. Johnson said the store tries to keep flag installations to a 15-mile radius.

Jankowski’s flag-raising will be June 22.

Johnson said The Home Depot first went to Jankowski’s house a couple of months earlier to take measurements and see if the store could help. She said Jankowski was thankful and “very humbled” to receive the gift of the ramp.

Jeff Porter, another Home Depot employee helping to put together the ramp, said, “It’s all about the veterans.”

Jankowski’s stepson-in-law, Wayne Blair, said he’s also a veteran and is thrilled to see the help Jankowski is receiving, as it shows veterans that someone cares. Blair said Jankowski is dedicated to service and staying up-to-date on veterans’ issues.

Jankowski said he is a life member of several veterans organizations, including the VFW.

Jankowski also acknowledged fellow service members who didn’t make it home. He was also very emotional about the ramp.

“It makes me want to cry,” Jankowski said.