Service League of Crystal Lake marks 100 years of helping those in need, June 21 celebration planned

The Service League of Crystal Lake celebrates 100 years in 2025. (Provided by Service League of Crystal Lake)

Crystal Lake Mayor Haig Haleblian has declared June Service League of Crystal Lake Centennial Month as the organization marks 100 years of supporting residents in need.

Since its establishment in 1925, the Service League of Crystal Lake has worked to enhance the quality of life for local residents through volunteering, charitable initiatives, fundraising events and annual scholarships.

"Whether it is helping neighbors get over financial obstacles, getting people out of dangerous situatons, paying funeral expenses, buying extra supplies for teachers and students, funding scholarships for high school students, or donating everything from prom tickets to food and clothing, the Service League has worked behind the scenes to meet the needs of the community," the league said in a news release.

“All of this is made possible through the hard work of our Service League members, as well as the generosity and collaboraton of Crystal Lake citizens who support our endeavors.”

The occasion will be celebrated at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 21, at The Dole as part of the Service League’s Centennial Solstice Celebration. The Dole is where the group began, as a “South Shore Sewing Circle.”

A Centennial Quilt, created by current and former members, will be on display at various events and locations around the city throughout the year and will be raffled off at the League’s Holiday Gala in December.

More on the Service League of Crystal Lake and its upcoming events are available here: slcrystallake.org.