Huntley stymied by Barrington in sectional finals

Huntley’s Grace Benson connects against Barrington for a single in IHSA Class 4A Sectional Title Game softball action at the Fields of Dreams on the campus of Barrington High School in Barrington on Friday, June 6, 2025. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

BARRINGTON – The stars were aligned for Barrington’s state-ranked softball team on Friday at the Fields of Dream where it was hosting the Class 4A sectional championship.

In the Sweet 16 game, the Fillies secured their 16th sectional title with a 2-0 shutout over familiar postseason rival Huntley.

Barrington (33-3-1) will face Fremd sectional champion St. Charles East (23-15) in its own supersectional at 6 p.m. Monday.

The Fillies were playing the Red Raiders for the ninth straight time in the state playoffs and have now won six of those games.

“I had best view to watch two great teams play softball,” said Huntley coach Mark Petryniec. “And this was a fun day. Unfortunately we came up a little short today.”

Barrington coach Perry Peterson’s record in sectionals has been nothing short of spectacular as he won his 15th in 25 tries.

He watched his ace junior pitcher Katie Taraschewsky record the 24th shutout of her career with a 3-hitter and 4 putouts that included some nifty glove work and throws over to first baseman Harlow Engel.

“It was the same as Wednesday night (5-0 win over Hampshire in the semifinal),” Peterson said. “And she did the same thing as she did that game defending her position. She has a lot of teammates out there. There’s a lot of amazing chemistry with these kids on the field together and they understand their role at a very high level. Everyone knows what they have to do and they got it done.”

The Fillies did not commit an error, and got a nice spark from right fielder Maddie Van Ryn, who made catches in six of the seven innings, including some tough plays.

““Honestly I was just trusting my defense the whole way and I knew they had my back,” Taraschewsky said. “I was just kind of throwing and going with it. I’m so proud of this team.”

The offense had her back, too, coming up with two big runs in the top of the fifth inning.

Shannon Kenney started the inning with a bloop single and was sacrificed to second on a nice bunt from sophomore Shaylee Hiser.

After a fly out to center, Nina Brebach reached on an error giving Barrington runners at the corners. Brebach swiped second base, then sophomore third baseman Liana Maggio delivered the game-winner, punching a liner to left field that drove in both runs.

“I was just thinking the ball (get) down,” said the first-year starter Maggio, who punched it the opposite field where the left fielder just missed a diving grab. “Coach told me to get it down, get it through the infield to get them home. And that’s what I did. It feels awesome to win as team. I think we all really contributed in this game.”

Peterson said his No. 8 and 9 hitters have been big factors to the offense all season.

“Those two young ladies in the eight and nine slot have just been incredible instigating runs for us all season long,” Peterson said. “They’ve done a remarkable job. There is no surprise in my mind that Brebach and Maggio got the job done. They’ve just worked so hard and add so much to our lineup. They could just as easily be batting first and second.”

Taraschewsky found herself in her biggest jam after retiring the first two batters in the bottom of the seventh.

That’s when Alyssa Bonner doubled sharply to right center and Madison Rozanski followed with a single to center for runners on second and third.

Taraschewsky dug in and retired the final batter on a fly ball to Van Ryn to wrap up her 14th shutout of the season and the team’s 17th (Samantha Hiles has the other three).

Huntley did not strike out on Friday.

“The offensive game plan was executed,” Petryniec said. “Traditionally we are a small ball team and steal bases and it’s really hard to do that with (Reese) Cullen (Ohio State pledge) behind the plate. It makes us change things a little but we knew we had to string hits together to be successful. The kids battled all the way through to the last out. I couldn’t be more proud of their effort today.“

Huntley senior Gretchen Huber, who will study at the University of Illinois, retired 12 of the first 13 batters she faced and had 2 strikeouts.

“It was a tremendous outing for Gretchen,” Petryniec said. “They’re a big hitting team. To hold Barrington to 5 hits and 2 runs, Gretchen did amazing.”