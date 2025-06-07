Felon, sex offender from Elgin arrested while on pretrial release in 2 other McHenry County cases

An Elgin man who is a convicted felon and registered sex offender is back in McHenry County jail after he was accused of domestic battery while on pretrial release on cocaine and eluding police charges, court records show.

Tremaine Oden, 47, is charged with two counts of domestic battery for allegedly scratching the arm of and causing a chin laceration to a household member, according to court records. Following that arrest in late May, prosecutors asked for Oden to be detained, saying he posed a “real and present threat to the safety” of the community.

In addition to a lengthy record of arrests in McHenry County that dates back to a 1996 burglary conviction, according to court records, Oden at the time of his most recent arrest was on pretrial release for two different cases. One is a misdemeanor charge of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; the second involves felony accusations that Oden possessed with intent to deliver less than 15 grams of cocaine and violating the sex offender registry requirements, something he’s been accused of before, court records show.

Oden is on the sex offender registry for a predatory criminal sexual assault of an 8-year-old child in Cook County, according to the Illinois State Police registry.

The cases for which Oden was on pretrial release were opened last year, after cash bail in Illinois was abolished through the SAFE-T Act. Defendants are now either detained while awaiting trial or released with conditions, but putting up a cash bail to secure release from custody pretrial is no longer allowed under state law.

Prosecutors filed to revoke pretrial release in both of the other cases because of the new charges against Oden.