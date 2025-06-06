Man arrested after McHenry police standoff detained in jail pretrial

Patrick Anderson, the man who held police in armored vehicles at bay for several hours Thursday at his McHenry home, was ordered by a McHenry County judge Friday to be detained while he awaits trial.

Anderson, 44, is charged with two counts of residential burglary, each a Class 1 felony, and obstructing justice. It was the alleged burglaries – two reported in recent days from a residence nearby – that led police to Anderson’s home just off the Fox River Thursday morning to serve search and arrest warrants.

[ Photos: Police standoff in McHenry ]

At a detention hearing Friday where Anderson had his first court appearance before Judge Michael Zasadil a prosecutor detailed what led up to the arrival of the SWAT team and tank at Anderson’s home.

The person who lives in the apartment that Anderson is accused of burglarizing twice told police he saw on a security camera Anderson trying to kick in his front door days prior to Monday when authorities said he successfully broke in.

The man said he also has cameras inside his apartment and he saw Anderson walking around for about 10 minutes. On that day he allegedly stole a green backpack and a Play Station, the man told police, Assistant State’s Attorney Garrett Miller said in court Friday while reading the details in a letter the detective provided.

When the man returned home he also said the comforter and pillows on his bed were messed up. Anderson later told a detective after his arrest that he believed the man who lived there was sex trafficking his wife and thought someone was hiding under the bed so he lifted the mattress thus messing up the bedding, Miller said.

On Thursday, Anderson returned to the apartment and was seen on camera again inside and outside the home, according to authorities. He allegedly stole a camera and stole a camera, Miller said.

It was the burglary investigation that led police to Anderson’s home later Thursday to serve arrest and search warrants.

When Anderson “retreated” into his home, and refused commands from police, authorities said, a larger regional law-enforcement response was called in, with special-unit officers surrounding his home for at least four hours before he walked out of his home and was arrested without further incident.

Law enforcement from area departments surround a home on Thursday, June 5, 2025, in the area of Venice Avenue and Court Street in McHenry. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Court records show Anderson was convicted in January of felony domestic battery and was sentenced to two years of probation, which was still in effect at the time of his most recent arrest. Police said he also has a history of resisting arrest, and a release from the state’s attorney’s office and local police cited what they called his “extensive criminal history,” including a six-year prison sentence for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

Check back for updates on this breaking story.