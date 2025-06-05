June 05, 2025
Shaw Local
Police, armored vehicle surround home in McHenry; authorities ask people to avoid the area

By Claire O'Brien
A McHenry police vehicle is seen on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 in McHenry.

A McHenry police vehicle is seen in 2022. (Matthew Apgar - mapgar@shawmedia )

The McHenry Police Department urged people at just before noon Thursday to avoid the area of Venice Avenue and Court Street.

Videos online show armored vehicles and police vehicles in the area surrounding a ranch-style home in the area, as well as helicopters overhead.

Authorities said in a news alert that they were “involved in a police activity” and urged people to avoid the area for the next several hours. Police said it was an isolated incident and there’s no danger to the public.

The location is a residential area just off the Fox River south of Elm Street and east of Green Street.

