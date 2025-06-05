Police, armored vehicle surround home in McHenry; authorities ask people to avoid the area

The McHenry Police Department urged people at just before noon Thursday to avoid the area of Venice Avenue and Court Street.

Videos online show armored vehicles and police vehicles in the area surrounding a ranch-style home in the area, as well as helicopters overhead.

Authorities said in a news alert that they were “involved in a police activity” and urged people to avoid the area for the next several hours. Police said it was an isolated incident and there’s no danger to the public.

The location is a residential area just off the Fox River south of Elm Street and east of Green Street.