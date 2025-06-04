2 injured in crash that landed 2 cars in a ditch in Woodstock

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responds to a crash on June 3, 2025 at the intersection of Country Club Road and Bull Valley Road in Woodstock. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

Two people suffered minor injuries from a car crash that resulted in two vehicles land in a ditch Tuesday morning in Woodstock, officials report.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responded to a call at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Country Club and Bull Valley roads in Woodstock for a reported car crash. First responders arrived to a “two-vehicle crash with moderate damage” that landed in a ditch off the road, Woodstock Fire/Rescue District Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in a news release.

Three people were evaluated by paramedics and two were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, Vucha said in the release. The third patient declined further medical treatment.

Two cars crash into a ditch on June 3, 2025, at the intersection of Country Club and Bull Valley roads in Woodstock. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the crash, Vucha said.