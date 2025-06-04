2 injured in crash that landed 2 cars in a ditch in Woodstock

Two people suffered minor injuries from a car crash that resulted in two vehicles land in a ditch Tuesday morning in Woodstock, officials report.
The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responded to a call at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Country Club and Bull Valley roads in Woodstock for a reported car crash. First responders arrived to a “two-vehicle crash with moderate damage” that landed in a ditch off the road, Woodstock Fire/Rescue District Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in a news release.
Three people were evaluated by paramedics and two were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, Vucha said in the release. The third patient declined further medical treatment.
The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the crash, Vucha said.