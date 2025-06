Jeremy and Krista Velmont with their two daughters. The family lost their Crystal Lake home and five pets in a fire over Memorial Day weekend. (Photo provided by Jeremy Velmont)

Jeremy and Krista Velmont were out with their two children at Six Flags Great America over Memorial Day when Krista saw a report on social media that there was a house fire on their block in Crystal Lake. She checked then their home camera to see the house filled with smoke.

“It sent us into a frenzy,” Jeremy said.