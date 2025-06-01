Driver seriously injured in crash with semitruck near Harvard

The Harvard Fire Protection District freed the driver of an SUV who was seriously injured in a crash involving a semitruck Sunday, June 1, 2025, near Harvard. (Photo provided by Harvard Fire Protection District)

A man was airlifted with serious injuries after being pinned inside his car in a crash involving a semitruck Sunday afternoon near Harvard, officials report.

The Harvard Fire Protection District responded to a call at 2:37 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of Route 173 and Crowley Road for a reported crash with entrapment. Initial reports stated that an SUV collided with a semitruck, and the adult male driver of the SUV was “pinned inside the vehicle,” Harvard Fire Protection District Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in a news release.

A man was seriously injured in a crash involving a semitruck Sunday, June 1, 2025, near Harvard. (Photo provided by Harvard Fire Protection District)

First responders arrived to the two-vehicle crash to find “moderate to heavy damage,” Vucha said in the release. The impact sent the SUV into a wooded area, where firefighters worked to free the driver and requested additional help, including a medical helicopter, a Mercyhealth MD-1 emergency response vehicle and an engine from the Hebron-Alden-Greenwood Fire Protection District, Vucha said.

The driver was freed in less than 10 minutes and flown to Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside in Rockford with serious injuries. The female driver of the semitruck reported no injuries, Vucha said in the release.

The road was closed to traffic both directions for about two hours while emergency crews operated on-scene. The crash currently is under investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, Vucha said in the release.