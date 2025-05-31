Register for Friends of the Fox River’s El Cardunal paddle event by June 1

Friends of the Fox River and the Fabulous Fox Water Trail invite the public to join El Cardunal, a new, six-mile community paddle event from Cornish Park in Algonquin to East Dundee that will take place on Sunday, June 22. Registration is available at elcardunal.org through June 1.

Participants will enjoy discounted kayak and canoe rentals, a post-paddle mingle in East Dundee, a commemorative t-shirt and swag bag and a shuttle service for transportation logistics. There will be stops along the way to take breaks with educational opportunities at each stop. They include the Fox River Shores Forest Preserve and the old Carpenter dam in Carpentersville.

Whether you are an experienced paddler or new to the sport, El Cardunal offers a meaningful way to engage with the Fox River and support its protection.