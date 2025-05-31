May 31, 2025
Letter: How government is supposed to work

By Mike Frett of Crystal Lake
Letter to the Editor

Well, this is how our government is supposed to work. The lead-line water service program offered by the city of Crystal Lake was perfect. Matt Farmer and his staff (Public Works) deserve recognition for the ease of going through this large-scale undertaking. Informative, helpful and hands-on.

The collecting of bids can be daunting, but the city provides a list of able contractors and can assist you.

After getting the required three bids that were over the amount covered by the city, I viewed a job and talked to Roy Garcia of Road and Sons. Their state-of-the-art directional boring system brought the price down to allowed amount. In other words, FREE. If you have a lead service line, please look into this program. It’s not as hard as you think and you have a lot of help along the way. Thanks, Matt and Roy!

Mike Frett

Crystal Lake

