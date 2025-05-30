Crystal Lake Central upsets Lakes in state title defense: Thursday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Baseball

Crystal Lake Central 5, Lakes 1: At Crystal Lake, the defending Class 3A state champions opened the playoffs with an upset win against fifth-seeded Lakes in the Crystal Lake South Regional semifinals.

The 11th-seeded Tigers (12-20-1) scored two runs in the first to grab a 2-0 lead and added three runs in the seventh for their final runs. Central will meet crosstown rival and third-seeded Crystal Lake South for the regional championship at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Danny Adams allowed one unearned run on one hit in six strong innings, striking out five and walking two. John Gariepy pitched a scoreless seventh. James Dreher was 2 for 3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored and Rhett Ozment had a double and drove in two.

Jacobs 11, Streamwood 0 (5 inn.): At McHenry, Braden Behrens tossed a one-hitter with six strikeouts and no walks, and Aaden Colon and Ryan Tucker (double) each drove in three runs as the third-seeded Golden Eagles beat the sixth-seeded Sabres in a Class 4A McHenry Regional semifinal. Jacobs (16-19) will meet top-seeded McHenry at 11 a.m. Saturday in the final.

Andrew Deegan was 3 for 4 with a triple, three runs scored and one RBI, Cooper Gulgren had two doubles and drove in a run, and Luke Flaskamp had two runs scored and an RBI.

Huntley 10, Rockford Guilford 4: At Rockford, Sean Dabe struck out 11 in five innings, allowing two earned runs on two hits, and the third-seeded Red Raiders (20-15) defeated the sixth-seeded Vikings in their Class 4A Guilford Regional semifinal. Huntley moves on to face No. 2 DeKalb for the championship at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Ryan Dabe had two hits and two RBIs, Jack Ezell had two hits and two runs scored, while A.J. Putty, T.J. Jakubowski and Dylan Visvadra each scored twice. Eric Suarez had a double and knocked in a run.

Dundee-Crown 4, Grant 0: At Fox Lake, Jared Russell struck out 11 over seven shutout innings and allowed five hits as the fifth-seeded Chargers beat the fourth-seeded Bulldogs in a Class 4A Grant Regional semifinal. D-C (15-20) moves on to play second-seeded Barrington in the final at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Ryan Pierce had two hits and a run scored, while Hayden DeMarsh and Gavin Mahaney each had one RBI.

Boys track and field

Class 1A State Meet: At Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Field in Charleston, Marian Central’s Derek Leitzen finished 30th in the 300-meter hurdles in 43.04 seconds. Teammate Wilson Jakubowicz placed 32nd in the 100 with a PR of 11.61 seconds. Neither advanced to Saturday’s finals.