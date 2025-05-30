Bees and butterflies return to Crystal Lake Nature Center; Butterfly House opening Saturday

The Crystal Lake Park District Nature Center has announced that visitors will be able to watch the inner workings of a bee colony without disrupting the bees, thanks to its new see-through beehive. The bees will be most active through Labor Day, making this exhibit a perfect summer activity.

The Nature Center will also host a grand-opening event for its Butterfly House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 31. Families are invited to experience the beauty of butterflies fluttering freely around their habitat.

The Nature Center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week, and is located at 330 N. Main Street in Crystal Lake, offering a chance to “experience nature through progressive programs, hands-on activities, seasonal exhibits and volunteer opportunities,” a news release says.

Both exhibits are free and open to the public, though a donation of $1 per person is appreciated. Information on the Crystal Lake Nature Center can be found here: crystallakeparks.org.