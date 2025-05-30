May 30, 2025
Bees and butterflies return to Crystal Lake Nature Center; Butterfly House opening Saturday

By Kevin Newberry
A monarch butterfly in the butterfly exhibit on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at the Crystal Lake Nature Center. The center which has been closed since December to construct new exhibits will be opening on June 1.

A monarch butterfly is part of a 2024 exhibit at the Crystal Lake Park District Nature Center. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

The Crystal Lake Park District Nature Center has announced that visitors will be able to watch the inner workings of a bee colony without disrupting the bees, thanks to its new see-through beehive. The bees will be most active through Labor Day, making this exhibit a perfect summer activity.

The Nature Center will also host a grand-opening event for its Butterfly House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 31. Families are invited to experience the beauty of butterflies fluttering freely around their habitat.

The Nature Center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week, and is located at 330 N. Main Street in Crystal Lake, offering a chance to “experience nature through progressive programs, hands-on activities, seasonal exhibits and volunteer opportunities,” a news release says.

Both exhibits are free and open to the public, though a donation of $1 per person is appreciated. Information on the Crystal Lake Nature Center can be found here: crystallakeparks.org.

