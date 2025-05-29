Ogle County pair allegedly had toddler in stolen car with billy club, meth, liquor in Crystal Lake

Authorities say a man and a woman arrested in Crystal Lake traveled in a stolen vehicle while in possession of methamphetamine, open alcohol containers and a billy club, and had a toddler with them.

Kristin Lee Matlock, 35, of Monroe Center in Ogle County, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony, as well as child endangerment, according to a criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County court.

Wayne Michael Mikulski, 45, also of Monroe Center, is charged with receiving, possessing or selling a stolen motor vehicle, a Class 2 felony, as well as possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a credit or debit card, possession of a fraudulent driver’s license with intent to defraud, resisting or obstructing a police officer causing injury, child endangerment and attempted unlawful use of a weapon, according to the criminal complaint in his case.

Wayne Michael Mikulski (Photo Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

Kristin Matlock (Photo Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

The pair, arrested by Crystal Lake police at 9:11 p.m. Saturday in the area of 5880 Northwest Highway, made a first appearance in court Monday and were released from county jail pretrial with conditions.

Mikulski is accused of driving a 2025 Dodge Durango knowing it was stolen and “knowingly” placing a 2-year-old passenger in danger while he had with him open containers of alcohol and about five grams of methamphetamine, the complaint against him states. He also is accused of possessing someone else’s Chase Freedom Unlimited credit/debit card without their consent, as well as a “fraudulent” Illinois driver’s license and a Citibank check with a “fictitious name imprinted” on it, as well as having a billy club “within the driver seat” of the Durango, the criminal complaint states.

Additionally, he is accused of running away from police after being told he was being placed under arrest, the court records state, and then allegedly resisted officers when he “tensed his muscles and pulled his arms in front of his body after being told he was under arrest,” the complaint said.

Matlock is accused of “knowingly” putting a 2-year-old child in danger, allowing the child to be “transported in a stolen vehicle” with open liquor containers while she was allegedly in possession of five to 15 grams methamphetamine, the complaint said.

Among Mikulski’s pretrial conditions are that he have no contact with Matlock and obtain an anger evaluation within 45 days of his release from jail. Both are restricted from consuming any illicit substances and must report to probation twice a week for scheduled dug screens, an order said. Both are due in court June 10.