Wonder Lake officer has medical emergency behind wheel, hits other cars with squad

A Wonder Lake police officer is in stable condition at an area hospital after suffering a medical emergency while driving a squad car and colliding with other vehicles Tuesday night, according to a release from the Wonder Lake Police Department.

At about 6:20 p.m., the officer was driving on the 7100 block of Barnard Mill Road, suffering the medical emergency and becoming incapacitated, according to the release from Chief of Police Lee Redlin.

The patrol vehicle then struck two unoccupied parked vehicles before coming to a stop. The Wonder Lake Fire Protection District responded to the scene and transported the officer. No other injuries were reported, Redlin said.

The department declined to name the officer “out of respect for their privacy and that of their family,” according to the release.

“Our officer’s health and recovery are our primary concern right now,” Redlin said in a prepared comment. “We are grateful that no one else was injured and that the quick response by community members and the Wonder Lake Fire Protection District emergency personnel helped ensure a safe resolution to what could have been a much more serious incident. We ask the community to keep our officer in their thoughts as they recover.”