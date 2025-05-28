McHenry woman accused of hitting child with belt, causing limp

A McHenry woman is accused of striking a 9-year-old child “numerous times” with a leather belt, causing bruises and a limp.

Jenna M. Chek, 23, is charged with aggravated battery of a child, a Class 3 felony, as well as two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery and child endangerment, according to the criminal complaint in the McHenry County court.

According to the complaint, at 4 p.m. May 21, Chek “struck [the child] numerous times with a leather belt across the lower back and buttocks, resulting in extensive bruising and pain.” The injuries caused the child to miss a day of school and “caused a noticeable limp that was not previously present,” the complaint states.

Chek made an initial court appearance Saturday before Judge Mark Facchini. Despite a prosecutor arguing Chek be detained pretrial on the grounds that she’s a danger to the child, Chek was released with conditions, including that she have no communication with the child and that does not inflict “corporal punishment on any minor child in [her] care or control,” the order detaining her says.

Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Conroy said Saturday at the hearing that the child’s injuries were visible to staff at school who reported them to authorities. The child is in productive custody of Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, Conroy said.

An attorney from the public defenders’ office argued that there is no photographic evidence of the alleged injuries.