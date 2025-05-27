Harvard bar owner accused of sexual abuse of woman seeking job

A man identified in court as a Harvard bar owner has been accused of sexual abuse, according to McHenry County court records.

Vivek M. Moradia, 39, of Elgin has been charged with criminal sexual abuse, a Class 4 felony, and battery, a Class A misdemeanor, according to authorities. He made an initial court appearance Saturday and was released pretrial with conditions.

In court, prosecutors said the woman Moradia is accused of sexually abusing was looking for employment and a place to live.

According to a criminal complaint filed in McHenry County court, Moradia grabbed the woman’s hand and forced it down his pants. Moradia also allegedly “grabbed the woman’s face and kissed her about about her face, in addition to grabbing, groping, her legs, buttocks, breasts and body.”

Moradia’s attorney said he lived in Elgin and has been married for 10 years and has no criminal history. His attorney said he had no criminal history.

A person with the same name as Moradia is listed as having a video game license for Vic’s Place Bar and Grill, according to Harvard city records. A message left at Vic’s Place Saturday was not returned and no one answered Tuesday evening.

A few of Moradia’s supporters in the viewing area at the hearing Saturday shed tears when the judge announced Moradia would be freed from custody.

Moradia is due back in court June 4.