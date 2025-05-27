Crystal Lake’s Main Beach now open after cool weather delayed season’s start

Lifeguards keep watch and people swim at Crystal Lake's Main Beach on Friday, June 21, 2024. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Beach openings in Crystal Lake were back over Memorial Day weekend because of lower-than-average temperatures.

Crystal Lake’s Main Beach, located at 300 Lakeshore Drive, was closed off to swimming Saturday – its original season opening date – through Monday because of chilly temperatures. The beach did open Tuesday and this week through Friday is open for preseason hours from noon to dusk, Crystal Lake Park District Recreation Superintendent Kurt Reckamp said. Regular hours of 9 a.m. to dusk will start Saturday and run through Aug. 8.

West Beach, located at 2330 Lake Ave., is slated to open as scheduled this Saturday, Reckamp said. West Beach’s hours are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Beach events are still planned, as the first Tuesday Night Concerts in the Park at Main Beach will start at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 27, featuring Good Clean Fun, Reckamp said.

Three Oaks Recreation Area swimming beach, located at 5517 Northwest Highway, was supposed to open Saturday, but has remained closed, according to rainoutline.com. The city anticipates that the beach will be open to the public starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 29.

Temperatures are expected to rise, with highs in the 70s starting Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. A chance of showers loom over the week from Tuesday through Friday before clearing up for the weekend.

For the latest information on weather-related closures or changes in Crystal Lake and some other area communities, beach-goers can check Rainoutline.com.