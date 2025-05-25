Wauconda Fire responds to two incidents Saturday

The Wauconda Fire Protection District responded to two incidents Saturday morning.

The fire district was called to the intersection of Route 120 and Sullivan Lake Boulevard in Lakemoor at 9:18 am. for a vehicle accident, Battalion Chief Jason Daun said.

There was a t-bone crash at the intersection and two vehicles were heavily damaged. A woman was trapped in her vehicle and it took fire crews 23 minutes to free her, Daun said.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. Two other patients were evaluated by McHenry Township Fire Protection District personnel but released on the scene, Daun said.

The Wauconda Fire Protection District was called to the 5000 block of South Wildwood Drive near Island Lake at 9:56 a.m. for an incident involving an electronic scooter, Daun said.

First responders arrived to find bystanders performing CPR, and a person was taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington in critical condition, Daun said.